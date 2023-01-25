Auto-backup feature enabled!

Hello, everyone!

Starting with this version 1.276, srpgs files are automatically backed up every 5 minutes by default.

The backed up srpgs files can be found in the Backup folder of the project folder.

If you want to disable auto-backup, go to "Tools/Options/Backup".

Then set "Setting the backup interval (in minutes)" to 0.

New Features:

Added "Change Order Number" when right-clicking on an enemy unit.

For example, if you choose 1, the unit will act first on enemy turn. Added FULLSCREEN, RESET, and EXIT to the [gamepad] section of game.ini.

Added other-autosortie.js, eventtrigger-choiceshowcondition.js, battle-sealmsg.js, and custom-rareweapon.js to official plugins.

Bug Fixes: