SRPG Studio update for 25 January 2023

Auto-backup feature enabled!

SRPG Studio update for 25 January 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Hello, everyone!

Starting with this version 1.276, srpgs files are automatically backed up every 5 minutes by default.
The backed up srpgs files can be found in the Backup folder of the project folder.
If you want to disable auto-backup, go to "Tools/Options/Backup".
Then set "Setting the backup interval (in minutes)" to 0.

New Features:

  • Added "Change Order Number" when right-clicking on an enemy unit.
    For example, if you choose 1, the unit will act first on enemy turn.
  • Added FULLSCREEN, RESET, and EXIT to the [gamepad] section of game.ini.
  • Added other-autosortie.js, eventtrigger-choiceshowcondition.js, battle-sealmsg.js, and custom-rareweapon.js to official plugins.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that the current HP of an enemy unit exceeds the maximum HP.
  • Fixed a bug that 9999 can be entered, but minus can only be entered up to -999.

Changed files in this update

