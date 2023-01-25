Update 0.6.9 online! With perks, better ships and much more.

Finally, the update is ready! There were several aspects of the game that needed to be improved a lot and these last few days I've been working hard to improve the experience.

First, I provided a whole new system to help you to track how much you have grown in the game.

Menu of unlocked items

Now they will be able to access and see the list of unlocked. Whenever you get a new weapon or perk, you'll see this button light up. Likewise, the unlocked object will be highlighted.

Not all the weapons and perks are available yet. I am going to add more of them by the week.

Visual improvement of ships

Every time your ship levels up, you will be able to see how its appearance changes up to level 20.

Second, the operation of the secondary weapon needed to give information to the player, to make it more predictable and understand how it works:

When the player equips a secondary weapon, a circle will appear around the ship. If an enemy enters within the area of this circle, the secondary weapon system is activated. If the weapon is ready to fire, you will see a progress bar and when it is complete, the weapon will fire. On the contrary, while it is recharging, the bar will turn red and you will see an icon until it is finished.

On the other hand, perks continue to be added. Many perks will be unique to each ship and will have a recharge timer, only activating every certain amount of time.

For this, when the player selects perks for his ship, these can be seen on the HUD and if any are not available at that moment, the icon will turn red.

I thank you all for your patience, comments, suggestions, and I invite you all to continue leaving your comments, criticisms, and suggestions. They are very important for development!

I hope you enjoy the update!

