V396 Gave Ai SQUAD movement Boost (MOVE YOUR ASS!) pressing regroup twice will make your team sprint to you! Fixed save Game Issue that would save on death causing infinite death loop, Fixed Underground Submarine water shader, and repositioned enemy placements.
ZERO ZION update for 25 January 2023
Patch Notes V396
Patchnotes via Steam Community
