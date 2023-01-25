 Skip to content

ZERO ZION update for 25 January 2023

Patch Notes V396

25 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V396 Gave Ai SQUAD movement Boost (MOVE YOUR ASS!) pressing regroup twice will make your team sprint to you! Fixed save Game Issue that would save on death causing infinite death loop, Fixed Underground Submarine water shader, and repositioned enemy placements.

