Desktop Dungeons: Rewind - Daily Demo update for 25 January 2023

Dive into the Desktop Dungeons Rewind: Daily Demo NOW!

Greetings, mighty Kingdom Administrators!

Are you ready for a daily dose of dungeon-delving excitement? Look no further, for the Desktop Dungeons Rewind: Daily Demo is now available for download, FREE of charge!

That's right! Starting today, a new and thrilling procedurally-generated dungeon awaits you every! Single! Day!

Test your mettle and see if you have what it takes to conquer these treacherous challenges.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2232060/Desktop_Dungeons_Rewind__Daily_Demo/

But wait, there’s more!

Join our Discord community to discuss strategies, share tips and tricks, and brag about your successes with your fellow Kingdom Administrators.

Lots of love,
The QCF Team

Join us on Discord: https://discord.gg/NKBrHhRxwz
Follow us on Twitter: @QCFdesign

