YOW - FULL release

We are proud that we arrived an important milestone in the life of the game. We had level up from the state of Early access!
Let us introduce the official version of the game and the major features:
- 25 missions with a final BossFight!
- Awesome visual upgrade and new cartoon style
- Dynamics day/night changing
- More themes added: artic, jungle, tropic island, volcano
- New game mode: endless fun with Balloon Hunting
- Physics updated
- New in-game elements added: like buttons, moving platforms, intractable objects
- Moving enemies added
- New siege machine added: ballista
- New projectiles:
-bomber
-teleport
-nuke bomb
-smart bomb
