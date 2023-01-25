YOW - FULL release

We are proud that we arrived an important milestone in the life of the game. We had level up from the state of Early access!

Let us introduce the official version of the game and the major features:

25 missions with a final BossFight!

with a final BossFight! Awesome visual upgrade and new cartoon style

upgrade and new cartoon style Dynamics day/night changing

changing More themes added : artic, jungle, tropic island, volcano

: artic, jungle, tropic island, volcano New game mode : endless fun with Balloon Hunting

: endless fun with Balloon Hunting Physics updated

New in-game elements added: like buttons, moving platforms, intractable objects

added: like buttons, moving platforms, intractable objects Moving enemies added

added New siege machine added: ballista

added: ballista New projectiles:

-bomber

-teleport

-nuke bomb

-smart bomb