 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

[Neolithic]To the End update for 25 January 2023

Update, Version 20230125

Share · View all patches · Build 10400219 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
############Content##############
[Gift System]You can now give gifts to Eve to improve relationships in Egypt.
[Gift System]Eve will react differently based on her gift preferences.
[Gift System]This option also appears when she was in Queensmouth. However, back then, you cannot actually give her anything.
[Gift System]Unless she rejects your gifts, there will be a cooldown before you can give her another gift to avoid abusing the system.
[Wiki]Added a wiki page to document every character's gift preference: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Gift_Preference
简体中文
############Content##############
【礼物系统】你现在可以在埃及的时候，给伊芙送礼物来提高和她的关系。
【礼物系统】伊芙会根据对礼物的偏好有不同的反应。
【礼物系统】在王后镇的时候，这个选项也会出现，但是，在那个时候，她不会收任何礼物。
【礼物系统】除非她拒绝了你的礼物，否则每次送礼之后会有一个冷却，防止该系统被滥用。
【维基】加入了一个用于记录角色礼物偏好的页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Gift_Preference

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link