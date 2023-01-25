 Skip to content

Starfighter: Infinity update for 25 January 2023

Version 0.36.8

Version 0.36.8

Build 10400184

Happy new year

Changes

  • Escape Pods: Their protective effect (blocking locking etc) will now be disabled for 10 seconds if weapons are fired - to stop them being abused in combat
  • AI Hunters will try and kill you fewer times depending on level (you level divided by 15 rounded, minimum one e.g. level 35/15 = 2.333 rounded = 2 times)
  • Mission Editor is fixed
  • Valentines day weapon in the game, ready for the day
  • Concussion now also reduces locking angle to 50%
  • Fusion bombs now flicker less and move slowly forward
  • Double. triple etc orbital weapons will now space out appropriately e.g. double starts each weapon at opposite sides
  • Kamikaze drones now self destruct properly
  • New star system very nearly ready, but not quite
  • Stat changes to corrosive spit and AT torpedo
  • Some other small fixes

General Stats

Playable Ships: 99
Total Ships: 186
Weapons: 1669
Equipment Items: 2218
Star Systems: 28
.. with sectors: 5229
Planets: 140
Non Playable Races: 31

Changed files in this update

Starfighter: Infinity Windows Content Depot 967331
Starfighter: Infinity MacOSX Content Depot 967332
Starfighter: Infinity Linux Depot 967334
