Version 0.36.8

Happy new year
Changes
- Escape Pods: Their protective effect (blocking locking etc) will now be disabled for 10 seconds if weapons are fired - to stop them being abused in combat
- AI Hunters will try and kill you fewer times depending on level (you level divided by 15 rounded, minimum one e.g. level 35/15 = 2.333 rounded = 2 times)
- Mission Editor is fixed
- Valentines day weapon in the game, ready for the day
- Concussion now also reduces locking angle to 50%
- Fusion bombs now flicker less and move slowly forward
- Double. triple etc orbital weapons will now space out appropriately e.g. double starts each weapon at opposite sides
- Kamikaze drones now self destruct properly
- New star system very nearly ready, but not quite
- Stat changes to corrosive spit and AT torpedo
- Some other small fixes
General Stats
Playable Ships: 99
Total Ships: 186
Weapons: 1669
Equipment Items: 2218
Star Systems: 28
.. with sectors: 5229
Planets: 140
Non Playable Races: 31
Changed files in this update