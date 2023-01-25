Check out our pre-recorded stream! 📹

Hello Players 👋
We're counting down to the premiere of the Prologue! 🥳
It is less than 2 hours to launch, buuut in the meantime, you can watch pre-recorded gameplay right now on the Steam page.
Also, we strongly encourage everyone to join us on Discord, where we can talk before and during the launch! 👇 Who will be with us at the premiere?? 🤩
Launching at 5 PM CEST/8 AM PDT ✅
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2148930/Pets_Hotel_Prologue/
See you very soon!
Pets Hotel Team
