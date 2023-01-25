 Skip to content

The Forgotten Tapes: Analog Nightmares update for 25 January 2023

The Forgotten Tapes: Analog Nightmares v1.1 is now live!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Door:

  • Lights are now on by default
  • Item placement in container fixes
  • Items dropped down the shaft now respawn
  • Carriage speed increased

Night Sight:

  • Minor fixes & improvements

