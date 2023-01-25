The Forgotten Tapes: Analog Nightmares v1.1 is now live!

The Door:
- Lights are now on by default
- Item placement in container fixes
- Items dropped down the shaft now respawn
- Carriage speed increased
Night Sight:
- Minor fixes & improvements
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The Door:
Night Sight:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update