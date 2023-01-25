 Skip to content

The Simulacrum update for 25 January 2023

Patch Notes 1/25

25 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed issue where monkey event gave the wrong color cards and could lead to being unusable.
  • Fixed issue where cards could generate with multiple subcards

Gameplay Changes:

  • tweaked the card cost algorithm for spells a bit.
  • delves now start you with 25 additional gold for each boss you defeated in the previous run (100 max)
  • you can now give cards multiple instances of the same static ability.

Features:

  • Added a button to share decks in the deck view (urls still super long)
  • Added winstreak tracking

