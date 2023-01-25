Patch Notes 1/25

Bug fixes:
- Fixed issue where monkey event gave the wrong color cards and could lead to being unusable.
- Fixed issue where cards could generate with multiple subcards
Gameplay Changes:
- tweaked the card cost algorithm for spells a bit.
- delves now start you with 25 additional gold for each boss you defeated in the previous run (100 max)
- you can now give cards multiple instances of the same static ability.
Features:
- Added a button to share decks in the deck view (urls still super long)
- Added winstreak tracking
