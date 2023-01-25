Hotfix 1.2.2 | Save Data Fix

Hey Anglers,

This minor hotfix addresses an issue with the save data which affected a small number of players following the previous patch. It will prevent further problems with the save files and fix already broken save situations (i.e. when players might have found themselves stuck in the FTUE area).

We were sorry to hear about the issue in the first place and wanted to come up with a solution which would also restore the progress. Please let us know if you encounter any technical problems after this hotfix. The best way to do it is by submitting a ticket on our support page.

Happy (and issue-free) fishing!