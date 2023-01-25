 Skip to content

Call of the Wild: The Angler™ update for 25 January 2023

Hotfix 1.2.2 | Save Data Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10400070 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Anglers,

This minor hotfix addresses an issue with the save data which affected a small number of players following the previous patch. It will prevent further problems with the save files and fix already broken save situations (i.e. when players might have found themselves stuck in the FTUE area).

We were sorry to hear about the issue in the first place and wanted to come up with a solution which would also restore the progress. Please let us know if you encounter any technical problems after this hotfix. The best way to do it is by submitting a ticket on our support page.

Happy (and issue-free) fishing!

Changed depots in development_test_01 branch

Tortoise Depot 1408612
Depot 1408614
