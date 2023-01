Share · View all patches · Build 10400031 · Last edited 25 January 2023 – 14:09:02 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Happy Adventurers!

After a long wait, a new update of Dungeon Kingdom has been uploaded, and with it the return of regular updates.

Sorry for the long await, but things from a life caught me more than expected and it has been difficult to handle new updates for a while.

This update scope is mainly an engine update with several minor fixes. A bigger update will follow soon.

Thanks again for your support!

Have a nice crawling :)

kanda