Silicon City v0.36.5 patch notes

Patch content
-
NEW: You can now follow your silizens in the city thanks to a new follow camera. Accessible though their profile.
-
FIX: Splashscreen is back
-
FIX: Bigger houses host more silizens. For example a 2x2 (leve1) house host 4 silizens. A 3x2 (level2) house now hosts 7.
-
UDPATE: Performance improvments
-
UPDATE: Graphics improved
-
UDPATE: The shadows tilt according to the season
Known issues
- KI: Light poles glow during the day
- KI: Some viewmaps are visible but are not used yet
Changed files in this update