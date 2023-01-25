 Skip to content

Silicon City update for 25 January 2023

Silicon City v0.36.5 patch notes

Patch content

  • NEW: You can now follow your silizens in the city thanks to a new follow camera. Accessible though their profile.

  • FIX: Splashscreen is back

  • FIX: Bigger houses host more silizens. For example a 2x2 (leve1) house host 4 silizens. A 3x2 (level2) house now hosts 7.

  • UDPATE: Performance improvments

  • UPDATE: Graphics improved

  • UDPATE: The shadows tilt according to the season

Known issues

  • KI: Light poles glow during the day
  • KI: Some viewmaps are visible but are not used yet

