 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forest Fire update for 25 January 2023

V0.6.0 Major Update - Level 4 Added!

Share · View all patches · Build 10399973 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Toxic Wasteland level (Level 4)
New sandstorms
New snowstorms
New acid rain
Many new achievements
Added hospital as general building
New commercial airplane
Tree totals now on pause screen
Oil dropper now burns water
New Farm and Barn
Many optimizations and bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2242221
  • Loading history…
Depot 2242222
  • Loading history…
Depot 2242223
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link