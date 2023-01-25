New Toxic Wasteland level (Level 4)
New sandstorms
New snowstorms
New acid rain
Many new achievements
Added hospital as general building
New commercial airplane
Tree totals now on pause screen
Oil dropper now burns water
New Farm and Barn
Many optimizations and bug fixes
Forest Fire update for 25 January 2023
V0.6.0 Major Update - Level 4 Added!
