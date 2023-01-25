Ukrainian localization added to the game.

Great news everyone! We've added Ukrainian localization to the game.
Updated the game engine and removed the "Social" achievement that required players to visit our Facebook page.
Happy gaming!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Great news everyone! We've added Ukrainian localization to the game.
Updated the game engine and removed the "Social" achievement that required players to visit our Facebook page.
Happy gaming!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update