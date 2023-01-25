 Skip to content

Inbetween Land update for 25 January 2023

Ukrainian localization added to the game.

Great news everyone! We've added Ukrainian localization to the game.
Updated the game engine and removed the "Social" achievement that required players to visit our Facebook page.

Happy gaming!

