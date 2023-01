Share · View all patches · Build 10399810 · Last edited 25 January 2023 – 13:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello there adventurers! There are some neat things in this patch! Enjoy.

Redesigned the chamber win panel.

Added animation to gold and red candles when looting.

Added animation to gold and red candle indicators. (top right corner)

Fix cards appearing above the heroes panel when certain mechanics trigger. (Cylinder Hat)

Balance: Catalyst Shurikens no longer remove half of the poison.

See you in the depths,

Balcony Softworks