Brick Odyssey 1.0 Available Now!

My goal when I started to learn how to make games was to someday publish one of my creation on Steam, and if my game could at least make one person smile I would see it as a success.

Today I'm really excited to announce the release of my first game on Steam.

I can't believe I actually got to watch streamers and youtubers play and enjoy a game I made. So, yeah... I can say that I've reached my goal, because my game at least made one person smile, me.

What's next for the game?

First I want to make clear that I plan to keep working on the game to improve it and add new content.

Secondly I want to invite you all to join the Discord if you want to discuss the game and give feedback. I have lots of ideas about what I want to add to the game but the order of priority might change depending on the feedback.

If we have enough participant I would also like to organise small contests on the Discord. With give-away keys as rewards. So follow this link if you're interested https://discord.gg/wTQ5h4Jp7Y

With all that said, here is a list of things I have planned for the future:

Music Update - The music can be a bit repetitive. For the moment the tracks used are all copyright free pieces that I found on the internet, my plan if the release went decently well has always been to commission an artist to make some custom tracks for the game. I did put a lot of effort in designing cool and unique bosses, and I think it would be great if each of them had their own custom track.

New Hero - I have ideas for some future heroes, in fact I have already started to work on a new one, there might be some hints around about what it will be, some players might even be able to deduce what its mechanic will revolve around.

- I had big ideas for a future update with new special bricks, but the current amount of existing brick upgrades might be a bit low. Adding a couple new ones already might be a good idea to increase the replayability. Other Content - I also have ideas for new relics, new bosses and mechanics, possibly a new world, but all these might come later in a bigger content update.

These are the main things I have in mind right now, let me know what you think. Of course I will also be monitoring the game in the coming days to see if there's any important balance issues or bugs. I pay close attention to all the feedback I get, so don't hesitate to get in touch!

But enough talking, there's an Odyssey that awaits you.

Good Luck, Have Fun, and don't forget to use your recalls!

Release Changelog:

Crystal Amalgam:

Red crystal damage increased from 10 to 12

Hardemode damage increased (red->15 blue->20)

Primal Essence:

Reduced damage of explosions from 20+fury*2 to 15+fury

The recall tooltip now flashes red when the hero takes damage with recalls available :p

Changed the attack sound of the horn spectral knight

Fixed the spectral knight not cleaning up correctly

Bounce sound pitch increased when bouncing on a wall and lowered when bouncing on the paddle

Slightly Increased the amount of Progression Experience gained.

Fixed the vampire event appearing twice

Fixed the hp going below 0

Fixed Relics Tooltip not disappearing correctly during the selection

Various Visual Improvements