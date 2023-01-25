“Royal Guard”: Warbonds

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Warbond shop for the “Royal Guard” Battle Pass season will be open from 25th of January until 26th of April.

Don't miss the opportunity to get premium vehicles: from a Swedish hydroplane to an Italian destroyer. Pay special attention to KW II 754 (r) - a German heavy tank capable of destroying any target with its powerful HE shells.

> The Warbond shop is available to players that have vehicles of rank III and up and is part of the Battle Pass. You can purchase items with the special ‘Warbond’ currency that can be obtained by unlocking Battle Pass levels.

Open “Shop” → “Warbond shop” to see an assortment where some of the more interesting items can be seen.

Premium vehicles in the new season:

Pr.123K (A-11)

Ar 196 A-5 (Sweden) — first time

Chi-He (5th Regiment)

Geniere — first time

XP-50

KW II 754 (r)

"Scorpio Zodiac" pinup

Decals are represented by the “Zodiac” series sticker trophy as well as a new “Scorpio Zodiac” pinup which continues the series of themed decals. In the “Helmet” trophy you will find decorations which will help you to transform your vehicle. The player icons in the corresponding trophy this time features US tankers. Trophies with random camouflages as before become available as new store levels are opened.

A large number of usable items are also available in the store: boosters, universal backups, wagers and orders, test drives of premium vehicles — even talismans on the highest levels of the shop.

Check out the full assortment of available Warbond items for the current Battle Pass season and the terms for purchasing them in the game by opening the Battle Pass window or Shop -> Warbond Shop!