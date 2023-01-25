January Update - Patch Notes

Hello everyone!

Following the announcement of this month’s card balance changes on January 11th, we have deployed these changes on January 25th. Check out the dev blog for more details about these balance changes: Card Updates: Rally.

This patch also includes several bug fixes and some behind the scenes additions.

We thank all of our players and the KARDS Community in general for reporting bugs and discussing the game balance. If you want to get involved, join us on Discord!

Card Balance Changes

A total of 15 cards have been updated in this patch.

5TH PARACHUTE BRIGADE

BALUCH REGIMENT

Old: Deployment: Give your HQ +2 defense.

New: Deployment: Give your HQ +3 defense.

M4 FIREFLY

Old: Damage from M4 FIREFLY ignores Heavy Armor.

New: Deployment: Deal 5 damage to an enemy tank.

3. FALLSCHIRMJÄGER

361. AFRIKA REGIMENT

BARRAGE

Old: Choose one - enemy units have -3 attack this turn OR deal 5 damage to a ground unit.

New: Choose one - enemy units have -4 attack this turn OR deal 2 damage to a ground unit.

34TH GUARDS

A-20B

Old: Costs 1 less to deploy if you control a US unit.

New: Costs 1 less for each US unit you control.

SBD 3 DAUNTLESS

AICHI D3A-1

Old: Destruction: Deal 1 damage to the enemy HQ.

New: Destruction: If it is the enemy turn, add an AICHI D3A-2 to your support line.

ANCIENT EMPIRE

Old: Give your HQ +4 defense and all friendly units +1+1.

New: Set your HQ’s defense to 8. Draw an ANCIENT EMPIRE.

PZL P.11

Old: Your Exile cards cost 1 less, to a minimum of 1.

New: Your Exile cards cost 1 less.

HURRICANE PL

Old: Deployment: Give another unit with Exile +1+1.

New: Deployment: Give another friendly Exile unit +1+1 and -1 operation cost.

BATTLE MK I PL

Old: The first order you give each turn also gives your units +1+1.

New: When you deploy another Exile unit, give it +1+1.

2e RIMa

Old: At the end of your turn, give each other friendly unit Mobilize.

New: At the end of your turn, give adjacent units Mobilize.

Bug Fixes

AI Bugs

Fixed several broken card interactions in AI matches.

Fixed Pin effect not being correctly removed in specific circumstances in AI matches.

Cards

Fixed Ambush pop-up displaying when hovering over 39th RIFLE REGIMENT in Card Collection.

Fixed issue with 39th RIFLE REGIMENT attack increasing by +2 instead of +1 when taking control of enemy M8 GREYHOUND.

Fixed gear icon not turning below unit BLOHM & VOSS BV 138 after its ability was triggered.

Fixed broken interaction with YAMATO and orders with Remove Destruction abilities.

Fixed issue where PB4Y-2 PRIVATEER cost +1 Kredit to attack for enemy units, instead of +2.

Fixed issue where, in certain circumstances, URA! dealt only excess damage.

Fixed issue where 37mm M1 AA GUN did not correctly reset the attack value of some units.

Fixed issue where the cost for using the CROSS OF LORRAINE order was not appropriately decreased after starting the first turn.

Fixed broken interaction between MINORITY RECRUITS, 15th MOTOR RIFLES and cards with Retreat ability leading to permanent immunity on enemy HQ.

Fixed passive effect (+) icon not being correctly displayed under BLACK WATCH on the battlefield.

Fixed broken interaction between RAID order and 22. INFANTRY REGIMENT’s ability, leading to permanent cost increase on drawn unit.

Fixed issue where red number 1 was displayed at the center of the battlefield for several seconds after 56. JÄGER REGIMENT unit with active Pincer was retreated into hand.

Fixed issue where OVERWHELMING FORCE order did not reset attack value of IRISH GUARDS unit when Pincer was active.

Fixed issue where 2nd PARA C’s Pincer ability was triggered after the Pincered unit was removed from the battlefield.

Fixed issue where NEW DOCTRINE order ability continued to work after target unit was returned to hand and redeployed.

Fixed issue where KI-43-IIB OTSU’s unit ability was not triggered after enemy air unit was removed from the battlefield.

Campaigns

Fixed bugged special condition in Japanese Theaters of War Campaign battle.

That’s all for now. As always, we welcome your feedback in the comments below and on the KARDS Discord.