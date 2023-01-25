Patch v24.3

//misc
- Beast Whisperer: Added a new meta called Alpha Beast which Hastes your Tamed minions when against Bosses.
- Werewolf Prince: Reduced the damage his claw swipes do.
//bug fixes
- Contact damage minions (eg Flam Bro, Wax, Beast) could struggle to hit some Bosses (they would jitter behind them).
- There was a chance the stage 6 boss could be a Lunatic Fanatic instead of the Werewolf Prince.
- Lord of the Land boss: He was still moving during his panting animation.
- Kenshi Shinobi boss: He wasn't correctly performing his sword attack.
- The Tamed Gnoblin minion was incorrectly referred to as a Goblin (important fix!)
Changed files in this update