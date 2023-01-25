 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 25 January 2023

Patch v24.3

Build 10399646

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc

  • Beast Whisperer: Added a new meta called Alpha Beast which Hastes your Tamed minions when against Bosses.
  • Werewolf Prince: Reduced the damage his claw swipes do.

//bug fixes

  • Contact damage minions (eg Flam Bro, Wax, Beast) could struggle to hit some Bosses (they would jitter behind them).
  • There was a chance the stage 6 boss could be a Lunatic Fanatic instead of the Werewolf Prince.
  • Lord of the Land boss: He was still moving during his panting animation.
  • Kenshi Shinobi boss: He wasn't correctly performing his sword attack.
  • The Tamed Gnoblin minion was incorrectly referred to as a Goblin (important fix!)

