Patch Notes 1.4.4

Hello Citizens!

With these new patch notes, we have made several new improvements to features as well as fixed some of the bugs found in the previous update.

We would like to highlight two features that have been patiently awaited and requested by you, our community, that have now arrived!

The first one is that attributes will no longer reset anymore after sleeping. Secondly, we have now split solos and duo queues, in order to ensure a fairer matchmaking.

Read more for the full list of updates:

Melee animation swoosh

Improved the animations for the melee weapon attacks.

Satiety and Food Clash

Food only influences the Satiety bar. Fungi and Pills raise a new bar, called the Toxicity one.

Satiety bar is reset after dying or going to sleep.

Toxicity bar is reset only after dying.

The Movement Speed attribute has been removed. In its place, the new Search attribute has been introduced: it changes the search speed of containers.

Reduced the caps for Vitality and Endurance to +30%.

Rebalanced fungi and pills consequently.

Improvements

Improved the hub editing. Now furniture can be swapped and removed as pleased. There is only one constraint: in order to close the editor, there must be at least one piece of furniture belonging to the essential ones (bed, blood washer, telephone, door).

We removed the ability to see the Credit Score from the life bar and in the match recap screen.

We updated the Bestiary, adding all the new bots, screenshots, descriptions and loot.

Update the Credit quest and the Estate quests, in order to simplify the progression within the story for the player.

Balancing

Changed magazine size for MrChapman+ from 6 to 5.

Changed magazine size for MrChapman++ from 8 to 6.

Changed magazine size for MrWatts+ from 8 to 7.

Changed magazine size for MrWatts++ from 10 to 8.

Bug Fix