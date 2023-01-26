Patch Notes 1.4.4

Hello Citizens!
With these new patch notes, we have made several new improvements to features as well as fixed some of the bugs found in the previous update.
We would like to highlight two features that have been patiently awaited and requested by you, our community, that have now arrived!
The first one is that attributes will no longer reset anymore after sleeping. Secondly, we have now split solos and duo queues, in order to ensure a fairer matchmaking.
Read more for the full list of updates:
Melee animation swoosh
- Improved the animations for the melee weapon attacks.
Satiety and Food Clash
- Food only influences the Satiety bar. Fungi and Pills raise a new bar, called the Toxicity one.
- Satiety bar is reset after dying or going to sleep.
- Toxicity bar is reset only after dying.
- The Movement Speed attribute has been removed. In its place, the new Search attribute has been introduced: it changes the search speed of containers.
- Reduced the caps for Vitality and Endurance to +30%.
- Rebalanced fungi and pills consequently.
Improvements
- Improved the hub editing. Now furniture can be swapped and removed as pleased. There is only one constraint: in order to close the editor, there must be at least one piece of furniture belonging to the essential ones (bed, blood washer, telephone, door).
- We removed the ability to see the Credit Score from the life bar and in the match recap screen.
- We updated the Bestiary, adding all the new bots, screenshots, descriptions and loot.
- Update the Credit quest and the Estate quests, in order to simplify the progression within the story for the player.
Balancing
- Changed magazine size for MrChapman+ from 6 to 5.
- Changed magazine size for MrChapman++ from 8 to 6.
- Changed magazine size for MrWatts+ from 8 to 7.
- Changed magazine size for MrWatts++ from 10 to 8.
Bug Fix
- Fixed some pieces of furniture having the wrong icon inside the basement.
- Fixed some chairs/armchairs having the wrong sleep animation.
- Fixed some lights defaulting to the OFF status.
- Fixing katana and baseball bat not inflicting bleeding and stunning statuses respectively.
- Fixed particle smoke explosion.
- Fixed a bug that prevents the progression of elimination quests with "Any weapon" requirements if the player killed a Thing or an Other with bleeding or burning statuses.
- Added audio feedback when the player gets a reward after completing an Octave quest.
- Fixed a bug that made the health bar of Others and Things visible outside the Field Of View with burning and bleeding statues or if inside or behind the smoke.
- Fixed a bug that allowed to bind the ESC key when rebinding a key, blocking the player under certain circumstances.
- Fixed a bug preventing the player to extract after reconnecting to a game because lifts were not available before the timer ended.
- Fixed a bug where the journal and map UI panels were closed after getting damage from bleeding or burning statuses.
