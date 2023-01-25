Hotfix v 1.0.2.14

Share · View all patches · Build 10399554 · Last edited 25 January 2023 – 12:13:06 UTC by Wendy

Had a couple big problems reported I was able to smash. Throwing up a quick hotfix to squash them.

v 1.0.2.14 2023.01.25

Fixed heals throwing an error when monsters are selected

Fixed melee skills locking up player movement in some instance

Fixed basic melee attacks unintentionally using an outdated range check causing blank swings

You may need to restart Steam for the update to begin, or you can verify file integrity to trigger it.

