Hotfix v 1.0.2.14

Had a couple big problems reported I was able to smash. Throwing up a quick hotfix to squash them.
v 1.0.2.14 2023.01.25
- Fixed heals throwing an error when monsters are selected
- Fixed melee skills locking up player movement in some instance
- Fixed basic melee attacks unintentionally using an outdated range check causing blank swings
You may need to restart Steam for the update to begin, or you can verify file integrity to trigger it.
Changed files in this update