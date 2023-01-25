 Skip to content

Solace Crafting update for 25 January 2023

Hotfix v 1.0.2.14

Build 10399554 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Had a couple big problems reported I was able to smash. Throwing up a quick hotfix to squash them.

v 1.0.2.14 2023.01.25

  • Fixed heals throwing an error when monsters are selected
  • Fixed melee skills locking up player movement in some instance
  • Fixed basic melee attacks unintentionally using an outdated range check causing blank swings

You may need to restart Steam for the update to begin, or you can verify file integrity to trigger it.

