V0.9.2 - Back to the original map and slightly increased player speed

CHANGES
- The map is back on the TAB menu
- The map now changes floor automatically (manual buttons deleted)
- Deleted old map equipment
- Players and entities now have 15% more speed
- Reduced entities stun time by 20%
- Tweaked some UI
