 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forsake update for 25 January 2023

V0.9.2 - Back to the original map and slightly increased player speed

Share · View all patches · Build 10399547 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES

  • The map is back on the TAB menu
  • The map now changes floor automatically (manual buttons deleted)
  • Deleted old map equipment
  • Players and entities now have 15% more speed
  • Reduced entities stun time by 20%
  • Tweaked some UI

Changed files in this update

Forsake Content Depot 1785121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link