Starbase update for 25 January 2023

2vs2 Ship PVP Tournament #2 Results

Our second 2vs2 Ship PVP Tournament was held last weekend.

Congratulations to Goodpraxice and Niknik for a well earned victory, and thanks for all the teams that took part!

Here are the final standings:

  1. KAPN6ACbl: Goodpraxice, Niknik
  2. Skill Issues: Faraway, Bentley, Scipion
  3. AcETech project-68-02: Acekrystal, Mwire
  4. Bandito Gangsterino: Toomboost, Qlkey, Duffman
  5. Omega-3 Industries: Coomington, Pedroski
  6. Aliens: Desuko
  7. Zero: Endycode, Masakk
  8. Ouroboros: Happytrigger, Barouf
  9. ROBANUKAH: Alfa, Bambu
  10. Dog & Duke: Blastwing, Dukeironhelm
  11. Nomads: Inqwiper, Trueturnip
  12. CODE: Conquestor, Sojourne
  13. Die Sauerkrautjäger: Beatbreaker, Vegaistlostxd

You can watch the stream videos here:

Day one: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1714351270
Day two: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1715412296

Views from the winning team from Goodpraxice and Niknik:

Commander Doggo's turret ship:

Next weekend we will have EosCon and the week after that probably a cargo drop event.

Our tournaments will continue, but the rules are slightly different in the next one:

  • 3vs3
  • Team weight limit 3000 tons

Most likely teams will use 3x 1000 ton ships, but we might see some other combo within the weight limit. No dates yet for the next tournament, but several weeks at the very least.

Changed depots in test_auto branch

