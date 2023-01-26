Patch Notes 1.11.91

Hey! Yarden GRIME director here, and I think we're nearly there.

I expect there will be need for onlyone more final patch to fix some controller issues, after which we will take a break from patches to focus on the NG+ DLC and making sure the new Switch optimizations that will be included with it won't cause the same issues we had with CoR launch. I'll keep you posted as well as make some update posts on what to expect from the new DLC once we're ready. :)

Quality of Life:

Regenerating walls destroyable only via sprint will now restore all Force on destruction.

(Force shouldn't be a factor during platforming, which is why Self pullers restore Force during the final areas of the game where platforming is more prominent. The new walls serve a similar function now.)

-Added a keybind to aim pull using the keyboard.

Added some navigation functionality to menus.

Bugs:

Fixed an issue blocking players from Warping to the Peak of Creation after defeating Shidra.

Fixed an issue causing projectiles to hit as soon as they are being launched.

Mouse cursor should no longer disappear when a controller is plugged in while in the menu.

Fixed a rare issue causing the Vulture to float mid-air before battle start.

Fixed an issue blocking the player from entering the Flowerheart arena if the player died before absorbing the Flowerheart.

Fixed a big letting you dash twice right after self pulling.

Languages:

Simplified Chinese was re-added after accidently being replaced by Traditional. There is now both Simplified AND Traditional Chinese options.

Balancing: