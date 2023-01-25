Quick Fix v1.03 (Jan 25, 2023)

Another patch has been pushed, if you experience any bugs please report on the discussions board of my [Discord](discord.gg/2uTq5GXCfy).
ADDED:
- Support for DX12 on Windows (experimental)
- DisplayP3 support for MacOS
CHANGED:
- Lanterns now stagger on/off
- Game window now resizable
FIXED:
- Lanterns no longer switch off during night
- Decor can now be selected while maintaining free placement
- Button to remove villager re-enabled in trade menu (ability to sell still disabled)
- MacOS Bundle identifier corrected
- Selected building UI now hidden when entering build mode
Thanks.
Matthew, Red Phoenix Studios.
Changed files in this update