Poly Skies update for 25 January 2023

Quick Fix v1.03 (Jan 25, 2023)

Another patch has been pushed, if you experience any bugs please report on the discussions board of my [Discord](discord.gg/2uTq5GXCfy).

ADDED:

  • Support for DX12 on Windows (experimental)
  • DisplayP3 support for MacOS

CHANGED:

  • Lanterns now stagger on/off
  • Game window now resizable

FIXED:

  • Lanterns no longer switch off during night
  • Decor can now be selected while maintaining free placement
  • Button to remove villager re-enabled in trade menu (ability to sell still disabled)
  • MacOS Bundle identifier corrected
  • Selected building UI now hidden when entering build mode

Thanks.
Matthew, Red Phoenix Studios.

