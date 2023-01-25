 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AppGameKit Studio update for 25 January 2023

AppGameKit Studio 2023.01.25 update released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10399193 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to this new update for AppGameKit Studio. It focuses on improvements to the Visual Studio CODE extension and a range of important bug fixes and improvements.

Visual Studio Code Extension

  • Now has buttons in the top right for compile, run, broadcast, and debug
  • Allows only one broadcast or debug session at a time
  • Code completion now suggests user functions and variables
  • The go to declaration now handles local and type variables
  • Hover now handles local and type variables
  • Go to declaration on an include path will now go to that file

Bug Fixes and changes

  • Added support for BMP image files
  • Added GetInAppPurchaseIsRenewing to return subscription renewal state on Android
  • Fixed a crash when creating a banner ad with CreateAdvert and then sending the app to the background
  • Fixed DeleteAdvert not removing the banner ad
  • Removed joystick support on Mac due to unsupported library
  • Mac version now compiles to both arm64 and x86_64
  • Updated to MoltenVK 1.2.1 on Mac and iOS
  • iOS and MacOS Tier 2 apps now require XCode 14 or higher
  • Tier 1 Compiler is now faster at compiling large projects
  • Compiler will output stats such as the number of lines parsed and language tokens generated
  • Tier 1 Compiler will now be more thorough in finding undefined variables in functions
  • IDE now reports up to 30 errors at a time, increased from 10
  • Removed support for Windows XP and Vista
  • Removed 32-bit support on Windows

Changed files in this update

AppGameKit Studio Windows Content Depot 1024641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link