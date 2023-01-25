AppGameKit Studio 2023.01.25 update released!

Welcome to this new update for AppGameKit Studio. It focuses on improvements to the Visual Studio CODE extension and a range of important bug fixes and improvements.
Visual Studio Code Extension
- Now has buttons in the top right for compile, run, broadcast, and debug
- Allows only one broadcast or debug session at a time
- Code completion now suggests user functions and variables
- The go to declaration now handles local and type variables
- Hover now handles local and type variables
- Go to declaration on an include path will now go to that file
Bug Fixes and changes
- Added support for BMP image files
- Added GetInAppPurchaseIsRenewing to return subscription renewal state on Android
- Fixed a crash when creating a banner ad with CreateAdvert and then sending the app to the background
- Fixed DeleteAdvert not removing the banner ad
- Removed joystick support on Mac due to unsupported library
- Mac version now compiles to both arm64 and x86_64
- Updated to MoltenVK 1.2.1 on Mac and iOS
- iOS and MacOS Tier 2 apps now require XCode 14 or higher
- Tier 1 Compiler is now faster at compiling large projects
- Compiler will output stats such as the number of lines parsed and language tokens generated
- Tier 1 Compiler will now be more thorough in finding undefined variables in functions
- IDE now reports up to 30 errors at a time, increased from 10
- Removed support for Windows XP and Vista
- Removed 32-bit support on Windows
Changed files in this update