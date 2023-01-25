Version 4.13

Bugfix patch. Importantly, fixes the paragons not spawning correctly issue.

Added a scene if you ask Yukina about the legends with Empress present.

Typos.

Various minor map details.

Fixed bullet puffs spawning in the wrong spot if the shot didn't hit anything.

Fixed a map error near the warrens entrance in Westwoods.

Doctor Bag refill entities should no longer get alerted when a nearby alerted enemy runs past them.

Fixed several map files using Monoceros tilesets instead of Adventure tilesets.

Stationary patrol group in Warrens C will now patrol correctly.

Harpy Ranger can no longer be werebat cursed.

Fixed Sanya being unable to switch classes in combat.

Added missing details for some of Sanya's harpy abilities.

Fixed a missing case error for the sevavi pedestal in Empress' quarters.

Fixed Miso repeating dialogue if you somehow meet her for the first time at the harpy HQ with Empress in the party.

Fixed Izuna appearing in Empress chat sequences when she is not present.

Adjusted various huntable combat statistics for those of you who insist on beating them up.

Fixed Pseudogriffons always facing to the right.

Advanced prey enemies now have green toughness outlines.

Buneyes now have 360 degree vision.

*Fixed paragons not spawning in battle correctly.