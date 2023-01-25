 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blinded by Fear update for 25 January 2023

Fixes Jan 25th 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10399170 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Possible fix for obscure display mode error where sometimes having a multi-monitor setup causes a crash at start-up or when changing to fullscreen.

If you still have this issue let me know. Diagnosing now. This may fix it.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2102681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link