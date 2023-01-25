Fixes Jan 25th 2023

- Possible fix for obscure display mode error where sometimes having a multi-monitor setup causes a crash at start-up or when changing to fullscreen.
If you still have this issue let me know. Diagnosing now. This may fix it.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
If you still have this issue let me know. Diagnosing now. This may fix it.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update