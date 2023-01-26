 Skip to content

Dorfromantik update for 26 January 2023

BETA PATCH 1.1.5b

BETA PATCH 1.1.5b

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Feedback is essential for us to successfully add new features and improve Dorfromantik together with you. Of course, it helps us a lot if you are specifically trying to test features that we have listed up in the Beta Patch Notes for the current update.

🧪 Beta: If you also want to test new features earlier and help with your feedback the development of Dorfromantik, then find out here how you can participate in the public beta.

🌻 Community Feedback: We highlight items that we have implemented based on community feedback or suggestions. We look forward to your feedback in our Steam Community Hub or on our Discord server.

🌸 BETA PATCH 1.1.5 PATCH NOTES 🌸

Reworked Rebinding for Keyboard & Gamepad

  • Added new settings menu tab to configure gamepad button mapping
  • 🌻 Most action inputs can now be fully customized, on Keyboard as well as on Gamepad (or SteamDeck)
  • 🌻 Changed rebinding behaviour for keyboard & gamepad rebinding: if an input is already used, the duplicate entry is set to none, displaying a warning on the control configuration screen. Previously, it was not possible to bind inputs that are already used somewhere else

Please tell us what you think about the rebinding functionality, especially on Gamepad! 🙂
Note: Some terms are not yet localized and therefore don't show up correctly in most languages. Translations will be included when this patch goes live on default.

Changed depots in public-beta branch

Dorfromantik Main Depot 1455841
