Kingdom Under Fire: War of Heroes update for 25 January 2023

Kingdom Under Fire Game Update 25th January 2023

25 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Kingdom Under Fire

  • Dark Alliance
  • Fixed crash issue during Lily's Kiss of Seduction to capture the leader.
  • Fixed crash issue when the leader is neutralized with Rick Blood's Awe
  • Human Alliance
  • Modified Mage's Castle Portal Magic Destination to be selected based on the location where the skill is activated, not the upper-left reference of the map.
  • Common
  • Fixed the issue regarding the string of text not disappearing even after typing enter in the Korean chat during the game.
  • Fixed the issue regarding inconsistent movement of long range units when enemies were at maximum tracking distance during attack.
  • Fixed the issure regarding inconsistent movement of melee units when there are enemies just outside the attack distance during the attack.

