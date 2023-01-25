Kingdom Under Fire Game Update 25th January 2023

Kingdom Under Fire
- Dark Alliance
- Fixed crash issue during Lily's Kiss of Seduction to capture the leader.
- Fixed crash issue when the leader is neutralized with Rick Blood's Awe
- Human Alliance
- Modified Mage's Castle Portal Magic Destination to be selected based on the location where the skill is activated, not the upper-left reference of the map.
- Common
- Fixed the issue regarding the string of text not disappearing even after typing enter in the Korean chat during the game.
- Fixed the issue regarding inconsistent movement of long range units when enemies were at maximum tracking distance during attack.
- Fixed the issure regarding inconsistent movement of melee units when there are enemies just outside the attack distance during the attack.
Changed files in this update