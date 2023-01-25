The January Sitrep is now Available!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Happy 2023 Onward Community!

We would like to start by welcoming all the new players that have joined the Onward community! We saw a large increase in players and number of lobbies through the month of December. We hope you all are fighting the good fight and enjoying all the different game modes that Onward has to offer.

After our 1.9 release, our focus has been to work on stability in addition to new content for the next update. When we moved our game over to a new hosting service in 1.9 we realized some additional server work was needed and we wanted to address it as soon as possible to enhance your experience. We produced hotfixes through December and January to improve the server and game stability. Update 1.10 is the next update that will be released and will include the new content you have been asking for.

Let’s take a look at some of that new content the teams have been working on.

From the Devs’ Desks:

Our level designers are providing a glimpse of what the inside of one of the major buildings looks like on the upcoming 1.10 map. It looks like something happened to cause this area to have been evacuated quickly. Luckily, the photo of Mr. Falafel Fluff appears to be undamaged.





The weapon artists are putting the last bit of polish on the two new weapons. What we can take a look at, well, listen to, is the audio of the new weapons being used at the shooting range.

We hope you’ve been enjoying our teases about update 1.10’s new content and backstory on our social media. We’ve been reading and enjoying all of your theories! If you look closely at what we’re posting, and read between the lines, you’ll see some hints on what’s to come.

Community Center:

The Custom Map Makers have been working hard and added some great new maps to the workshop area. These new maps are available now to be played on PC and Quest.

Coastal Shrine submitted by @TNK_tarematsu_JP

“Volk has taken over the shrine. marsoc must confront this.”



CQBTraining submitted by !lejam009

“This Marsoc base is situated in Colorado, instructors will bring their new recruits here to train them and prepare them for combat. This base offers a shooting range and a killhouse with watchtowers for instructors to evaluate the combat efficiency of their recruits.”_



Paintball submitted by Bluega

“For some reason terrorists are attacking a paintball field. Stop them.”



We are looking forward to showing you more as the time for release gets closer.

Over and Out