Mega Mix+ 1.03 Patch Notes

Hello Mega Mix+ players!

Patch 1.03 for Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ has just been released with the following improvements to gameplay!

Fixes to issues that cause the game to hang in certain situations.

A fix for an issue that occurred for Steam Deck players as well as resolving an issue where some buttons were incorrectly displayed.

A fix for an issue that created a discrepancy in total song count of songs passed in the high score rankings.



Please do use this thread to share any outstanding issues or unique bugs you might experience as this will help our QA team identify and research reported issues.

As always, we appreciate your feedback and we hope you’re enjoying the game!