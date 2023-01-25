Patch Notes v. 1.06

Hi everyone!

Here's a new patch with a few bug fixes. Currently, I’m working on content patch v. 1.1 which will include new features such as the Japanese language support, re-reading tutorials in the menu and other minor stuff. In the content patch after that New Game + will be added.

v. 1.06

Fixed reload bug in Frydolin’s home

Fixed a bug making it possible to skip the Assassin Girl battle

Removed marker from north east Rohlan Fields map

Fixed a bug that could cause the player to be locked on an island in a certain person’s mind

Fixed table colliders in an inn

Fixed Randomage not getting added to the bestiary in rare cases

Fixed a few collider issues in south west Perpetua

Fixed a bug that locked the game when the player killed a certain end game boss while he was using Counter Stance

Fixed a bug that led to a black screen when corrupted save files were present in the save directory

Fixed a bug regarding the Shaved Head

Fixed respawn of a certain boss in the final area

Fixed error in price calculations with Zellor’s ability

Fixed crystal size display bug in inventory

Fixed some missing translations

Fixed a bug that could occur when selling equipped skill RAM

Fixed a bug where the Fire Attack passive would always trigger

Fixed a bug that allowed taking actions during certain loading screens in cutscenes

Fixed other minor bugs and collision errors

Cheers,

Matthias