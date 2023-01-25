 Skip to content

Chained Echoes update for 25 January 2023

Patch Notes v. 1.06

Build 10398788

Hi everyone!
Here's a new patch with a few bug fixes. Currently, I’m working on content patch v. 1.1 which will include new features such as the Japanese language support, re-reading tutorials in the menu and other minor stuff. In the content patch after that New Game + will be added.

v. 1.06

  • Fixed reload bug in Frydolin’s home
  • Fixed a bug making it possible to skip the Assassin Girl battle
  • Removed marker from north east Rohlan Fields map
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the player to be locked on an island in a certain person’s mind
  • Fixed table colliders in an inn
  • Fixed Randomage not getting added to the bestiary in rare cases
  • Fixed a few collider issues in south west Perpetua
  • Fixed a bug that locked the game when the player killed a certain end game boss while he was using Counter Stance
  • Fixed a bug that led to a black screen when corrupted save files were present in the save directory
  • Fixed a bug regarding the Shaved Head
  • Fixed respawn of a certain boss in the final area
  • Fixed error in price calculations with Zellor’s ability
  • Fixed crystal size display bug in inventory
  • Fixed some missing translations
  • Fixed a bug that could occur when selling equipped skill RAM
  • Fixed a bug where the Fire Attack passive would always trigger
  • Fixed a bug that allowed taking actions during certain loading screens in cutscenes
  • Fixed other minor bugs and collision errors

Cheers,
Matthias

