Patch Notes v. 1.06

Hi everyone!
Here's a new patch with a few bug fixes. Currently, I’m working on content patch v. 1.1 which will include new features such as the Japanese language support, re-reading tutorials in the menu and other minor stuff. In the content patch after that New Game + will be added.
v. 1.06
- Fixed reload bug in Frydolin’s home
- Fixed a bug making it possible to skip the Assassin Girl battle
- Removed marker from north east Rohlan Fields map
- Fixed a bug that could cause the player to be locked on an island in a certain person’s mind
- Fixed table colliders in an inn
- Fixed Randomage not getting added to the bestiary in rare cases
- Fixed a few collider issues in south west Perpetua
- Fixed a bug that locked the game when the player killed a certain end game boss while he was using Counter Stance
- Fixed a bug that led to a black screen when corrupted save files were present in the save directory
- Fixed a bug regarding the Shaved Head
- Fixed respawn of a certain boss in the final area
- Fixed error in price calculations with Zellor’s ability
- Fixed crystal size display bug in inventory
- Fixed some missing translations
- Fixed a bug that could occur when selling equipped skill RAM
- Fixed a bug where the Fire Attack passive would always trigger
- Fixed a bug that allowed taking actions during certain loading screens in cutscenes
- Fixed other minor bugs and collision errors
Cheers,
Matthias
