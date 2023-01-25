- Fixed a bug on the title screen where loading would not progress from 24% until several minutes had passed
- Adjustments made to Season Pass experience to make it easier to progress
Warlander update for 25 January 2023
Update Notes for Jan 25th, 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
