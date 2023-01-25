 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warlander update for 25 January 2023

Update Notes for Jan 25th, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10398551 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug on the title screen where loading would not progress from 24% until several minutes had passed
  • Adjustments made to Season Pass experience to make it easier to progress

Changed files in this update

Depot 1675901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link