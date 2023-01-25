[Public] Update and Bug fixes - 01/25/2023

Hello Exorcists !

The custom exorcism book update was well recieved on the public beta branch! We are happy to bring the main branch these fixes and updates.

Your feedback is always very appreciated! Stay tuned, and stay prepared, because one of the next updates will be bringing MULTIPLE forms of optional difficulty.

In addition to firing the Modified Shotgun at Clown balloons, players can now also pop these balloons by throwing objects at them!

Players can now customize their own Exorcism Book recitals from in-game! In the Hub "testing" area, head to the Exorcism Book pedestal room, and click the book found on the new desk!

The Occult Meter will no longer detect Totems (turn red) if the totem is on a different floor. Note: The Occult Meter will still be able to detect totems through walls, but not ceilings or floors anymore.

Thanks to player feedback/reports, we have corrected a bug which caused the Dread Origin to almost always be in the same spot on Pianist Manor.

We have found and corrected a problem which caused equipment/objects held by players who lost connection to the host to be stuck floating in the air. Equipment/objects should no longer become unusable if the connection to the host was lost.

We have found and corrected another potential problem with player save files. Please do not hesitate to let us know with a bug report if you have any further problems with the Steam Cloud saving feature!

We have found and fixed major issues regarding the player-to-player communications. Previously, there was a rare bug which could cause one player's voice to appear to come from a totally different player model/character. This also caused a random chance for player-to-player voice chat to be broken, or disconnected without reason. If players find that there are strange player-to-player communication problems, please try creating a fresh new lobby, then trying again. If players continue experiencing problems, do not hesitate to send us a bug report!

We have removed the collider from objects that are being held in-hand ONLY while the player is holding/moving a door. This will allow doors to open/close even if it is colliding with the Neutrino-Gun, or the Shotgun, etc.

We have made another significant update to player physics. Players should not notice the changes at all, however, this update should greatly reduce the chances of players falling through objects, getting stuck in objects, or being pushed through objects/walls. If anyone notices unusual behavior with player movement, or player physics, we strongly urge you to submit bug reports as soon as possible!

Along with the update to the player physics - we have also implemented a potential fix for "unconscious bodies" falling through the floor. Please do not hesitate to send us bug reports if you have any problems finding your fallen teammates!

We have implemented an update for failed revivals. This is not a final fix, but this will help us find the problem much more easily. It is extremely important that if you have a problem REVIVING a downed (player) teammate, submit a bug report as soon as possible (even while you are in contract, if you want).

Fixed a HUD icon problem which caused some players to experience FPS drops if they had the HUD icons enabled. (a minor memory leak).

We have made a large correction to the visible text, at the Hub (on the board). Players should no longer have a "border" form around their star icons, if they back away from the Hub board.

We have corrected the "Unlockables/Progression" section of the Encyclopedia. A few things were not showing the correct required levels to unlock.

We have found and fixed a graphical error, which sometimes caused the ceiling lights in the Hub to flicker when the player moved.

We have fixed a problem which prevented players from respawning correctly, if they managed to fall out (or force themselves out) of bounds. Looking at you, Joshua >.>

We have corrected a wall which had no collider on Kindergarten.

The following translations have been updated:

Portuguese (thanks to Marcielcps)

Japanese (thanks to アルヴィト)

Italian Vocal (thanks to Drake)

Spanish (thanks to Pompo)

Czech (vocal and language) has been updated.

Made a correction to the English translation of the game. Just a typo!

You are welcome to help us translate the game by visiting our Google Sheets link, and following the instructions: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1XhVjDVFWeQUeMsVzdduRHk55qq9vRneKlBo0PAuf5oo/edit#gid=0

Don't forget your Crucifixes and Statues of Mary.