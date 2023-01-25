Tweaks and Bug Fixes.

Share · View all patches · Build 10398450 · Last edited 25 January 2023 – 09:13:28 UTC by Wendy

List of Changes:

1. Getting stuck in dodge roll fix.

The player would get stuck in the idle animation if they got hit on the first frame of the dodge animation. This should be fixed now.

2. Animation speed adjustment for several bosses and units.

Several bosses and enemies simply didn't allow you to react in a fair way. The speed has been adjusted to fix that.

3. Various small balance tweaks for stats.

Balance changes in damage and health for a few units. Making it more consistent with the style of the unit.

4. Portals bug fixes.

Portals now work as intended without too much erratic behaviour.

5. Grab attack bug fixes.

Grab attack start and release work as intended.

Thank you for your patience and feedback about these issues.

For any other query/bug report please contact me at:

crabjuicegaming@gmail.com