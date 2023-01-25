New Arkio features:
Geometry stays in place when editing shapes
Automatic guide filtering for alignments in complex scenes
Improvements:
Improved snapping and editing of shapes
Laser accuracy improvements when modeling at human scale
Increased stability and performance for GLB and glTF imports
Imported resources loaded in meetings and locally now show in UI
Open import folder shortcut fixed for PC/Mac
Section tool performance improvements
Home icon added to menu and wristband for tethered VR headsets
Changed files in this update