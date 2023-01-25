New Arkio features:

Geometry stays in place when editing shapes

Automatic guide filtering for alignments in complex scenes

Improvements:

Improved snapping and editing of shapes

Laser accuracy improvements when modeling at human scale

Increased stability and performance for GLB and glTF imports

Imported resources loaded in meetings and locally now show in UI

Open import folder shortcut fixed for PC/Mac

Section tool performance improvements

Home icon added to menu and wristband for tethered VR headsets