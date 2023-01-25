Small update!

Greetings, forks, our developers have not slept for days and nights (literally), and prepared for you a list of changes in the game for more convenience.

Faster than the wind!

We changed the characteristics of the speed of the character in the guild, now he runs much faster to make you more comfortable to move around.

Controller support.

Based on player requests, we are gradually optimizing controller support for better interaction with the interface and the game.

controller support in the lvl up menu

controller support in the chest opening menu (session)

in many other places

More game optimization.

We noticed that players encountered some problems that prevent getting the best game experience, so we made some changes.

Game loading, from now on you should not have to deal with long load times even on old hard drives.

Also bugs with some NPCs have been fixed, namely Coach and Blacksmith, now you should have no problems.

Game change

We added a gaze direction display for more convenience in the game session.

Players may have encountered minor interaction issues with orbs for weapons, we have fixed this issue

Updated the price balance for permanent character buffs at Coach.

We also added the ability to reroll daily on the message board, for this you will need to sacrifice a certain amount of souls, and you will be able to pick up what suits you at the moment.

