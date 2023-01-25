 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Energy Island Corp. update for 25 January 2023

Update v1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10398210 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, here is a quick update for a bugfix.

  • Biodigester and hydro pump cost was raising every day (10$ each day for hydro pump)

Thanks to NotYou on Steam forum for the report.

Have a nice day.

Changed files in this update

Energy Island Corp. Windows Depot 1241711
  • Loading history…
Energy Island Corp. Linux Depot 1241712
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link