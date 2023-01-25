- Fixed some exploits which gave players an advantage over others
- Added a 45-minute idle timer to kick players who don't play actively to make room for others
- Admin panel got improvements. You can now view while you play and also the ability to give players an item set of their choosing.
- Moved the admin feature "Toggle names" into the action tab
Longvinter update for 25 January 2023
Small exploit fixes and admin panel improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
