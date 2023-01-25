 Skip to content

Longvinter update for 25 January 2023

Small exploit fixes and admin panel improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some exploits which gave players an advantage over others
  • Added a 45-minute idle timer to kick players who don't play actively to make room for others
  • Admin panel got improvements. You can now view while you play and also the ability to give players an item set of their choosing.
  • Moved the admin feature "Toggle names" into the action tab

Changed files in this update

Longvinter Content Depot 1635451
Experimental depot Depot 1635452
