 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ricky Recharge update for 25 January 2023

Patch Notes - V1.0.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10398117 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:
• Added Dpad support.

Performance:
• Optimised Drone particles.
• Optimised movement code.

Various:
• Removed deprecated functions in Title-screen.
• Fixed the prerequisites needed to unlock the achievement "No Miss"

Changed files in this update

Depot 958931
  • Loading history…
Depot 958932
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link