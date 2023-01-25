Patch Notes - V1.0.0.4

Added:
• Added Dpad support.
Performance:
• Optimised Drone particles.
• Optimised movement code.
Various:
• Removed deprecated functions in Title-screen.
• Fixed the prerequisites needed to unlock the achievement "No Miss"
