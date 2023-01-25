v1.1.2 - Patch

Changes
- Made the new combat encounter from the last update more tactical.
- Slightly improved some of the early enemies attack ratings so things like "Jelly-Sting" actually do damage on normal mode.
- Continue, now appears at the top, rather than new game and is only shown after a new game has been started.
- Area exits have been made clearer, you should now see some subtle shading to indicate that you can move area's. This is shown when there is not already something there such as a teleport, door, stairs etc.
Bug fixes
- An issue where autosave could be triggered on death and save in the game-over screen for some battles has been fixed, avoiding a potential death loop if no manual saves have been made.
- Leveling up whilst already leveling up will no longer get you stuck in an infinite loop, but will get you a telling off!
- Fixed a bug where Hunter would not de-cloak in the new area added in the last update.
- People not in your party no longer appear as someone to talk to when resting.
- Effects like poison, burning and bleeding have higher priority, which means they should not be hidden by other effects.
- Shops once again give a description of the item you are buying, we thought they might get more sales that way.
