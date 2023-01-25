V0.6.8 - God Magnet and new Achievement

New passive card:
- God Magnet: Pull items within the range of the magnet towards oneself.
God magnet will unlock after you complete the run on difficulty Hard or higher and do not use revive 3 times.
Added more 2achivements
