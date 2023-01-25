Greetings, Rune Hunters.

In celebration of the Ortemis update on Jan. 25,

our Twitch Drops event has returned!

Watch UNDECEMBER on Twitch,

and receive various awards according to your total watch time!

Please refer to the following information for more details.





◆ Ortemis Update × Twitch Drops Event

■ Event Period

Jan. 25 (Wed) 2023, 19:00 – Feb. 21 (Tue) 2023, 15:59 (UTC+9)

■ Event Details

- If you are a Twitch Streamer, you can activate the UNDECEMBER Drops Event on your live stream.

Watch any streamer who has activated the Drops Event on their Twitch UNDECEMBER live stream

to receive the following rewards according to your total watch time.

■ How to Participate

① Go to the link below to connect and activate your Twitch Account and UNDECEMBER account.

[▶Twitch Drops Account Connect Page]

② Watch any UNDECEMBER live stream with the Drops Enabled Tag with your connected Twitch account.

┗ The Drops status will be shown in the tags and on the top of the chat window for each live stream.

③ You can receive Drops according to your total watch time and use them to collect event rewards.

┗ You can find your Drops in the Drops Inventory page during the event period.

■ To Note

※ Event details and rewards may be subject to change.

※ You must have a Twitch account in order to participate in this event.

※ Accounts that are connected through Steam and FLOOR can participate in this event.

Accounts connected through mobile will not be able to participate.

※ Your total watch time will only be recorded for live streams that have Twitch Drops enabled.

※ Your total watch time is recorded even when you watch another live stream that has Drops enabled.

However, your watch time will only be recorded for one live stream.

┗ E.g.) If you watch Stream A and Stream B, which both have Drops enabled, at the same time,

only your watch time for Stream A will be recorded.

※ Obtained Drops can be found in the Twitch Drops Inventory.

※ The 5 types of Drops rewards can only be received once per account during the event period.

※ Rewards will be sent to your mailbox, so please make sure to collect them before the mail expires.

※ iOS users will be able to obtain Drops, but will not be able to collect the rewards.

Please collect the rewards from your PC browser.

※ Once the event ends, you will not be able to receive the rewards.

Please be sure to participate during the event period.

We hope you enjoy the new Ortemis update!

Thank you.