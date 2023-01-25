 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

最后四人-The last four update for 25 January 2023

2023.1.25 update

Share · View all patches · Build 10397813 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. A new multi-language version (English/Japanese) has been added, and the length of the text has been adapted to a certain extent, but there are still very few words beyond the UI display.
    2, the multi-language version uses the translation software machine, so there is bound to be semantic or strange translation, if there are lovers willing to free polishing (~), the content can be provided to the email: 775141833@qq.com

Changed files in this update

Depot 2116841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link