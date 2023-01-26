Update 29 - Thanks for the Feedback!

Thanks to everyone for the feedback during the free weekend and through our first year of release. Almost every change in this update is the direct result of suggestions, feedback, and bug reports from players. Your notes help us make the game better!

Our next big update will include the next iteration of our weapons system. We've collected a bunch of good feedback from players on the random drop system that's in the game now and are excited to show you what we've come up with.

This week's weekly challenge is Movin' On Up! Make the climb to the top of The Mall and Med Bay amid wave after wave of brutes. Expect more loot, more brutes, more fire, and a ton more fun! Complete the challenge and you'll earn the "Movin' On Up" title!

We’ve added a new system to control Weekly Challenges. We can now create new challenges out of the existing components without having to update the entire game. We got a lot of great ideas for new challenges from the Discord in the past, so if you have ideas for new challenges (or new pieces to combine), please post them in the #suggestions channel of the Discord

We’ve removed the “Low Ammo” weapon variants from the weapon mod system. The universal feedback on them was that they weren’t fun. This means you should no longer see weapons that have super-high rates of fire and really tiny magazine sizes. We may have missed some, so if you encounter any, please grab a screenshot of your in-game menu and post them in the Discord or Steam forum so we can remove them from the game

Airlock Door Change - Airlock doors now open from the top. Players should be able to crouch under them at the last second if the situation calls for it

Fixed a handful of instances of cosmetic environmental fire that didn’t do damage to players/aliens. Now all fire should cause damage as you’d expect

We’ve made some adjustments to the Flasher effect in an effort to reduce frame rate drops when he appears. We’d love your feedback on the updated effect, since the appearance effect varies wildly based on your hardware and Windows settings. Please let us know what you think of this change in the Discord

Matchmaking improvement: If you choose to leave a game session, the matchmaker will avoid putting you back in that same session if you immediately re-queue. If you’re disconnected unexpectedly, you’ll still be re-queued into the same game (assuming it’s still the top-ranked game when you hit the button)

Mod Support: We’ve added support for custom animations to our mod kit. Modders, update your editor to get the latest version and then you’ll be ready to start making emotes and dances!

We’ve removed Array Containment from the main game, so Henning373 can get back to work and make changes based on the feedback from players. It’s still available in the Steam Workshop if you missed it!

Bugs