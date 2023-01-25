The Hunt Club Test is now live

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy, Hunters!

We'll be performing a number of live test events for Hunt Club over the next two weeks between Wednesday and Friday.

The challenges will be available to all players who own the base version of theHunter: Call of the Wild.

Remember that in order to see the events, the Hunt Club Beta option must be enabled in the settings section, under the Avalanche Apex Connect tab.

As always, we appreciate your feedback and would love to hear your thoughts on this. Please submit any issues to our Support Team at [avlche.com/THSupport](avlche.com/THSupport)

Happy hunting!