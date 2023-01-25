 Skip to content

Star Conflict update for 25 January 2023

Deal of the Day! 30% off Nightingale ship components

Last edited by Wendy

Lucas Horn, the Federation's liaison with UMC at ‘New Eden’ station, says that his old friend has arrived in the fringe sectors. Captain of a free cruiser ‘Scotland’ is known for bravely sailing to the most dangerous corners of space, and he always returns with particularly valuable cargo.

Special Offer From Lucas Horn: only today, on January 25, 30% off Nightingale ship components! They can be purchased directly from the ship tree.

Nightingale is the embodiment of elegance and confidence. Show off your piloting skills! MHD generator provides increased power to your weapons if you do not neglect engine power. Speed and the ability to conceal yourself and the team are your main trumps.

The special offer is valid for a limited time and will end on January 26!

Yours faithfully,
Star Conflict team

