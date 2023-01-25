 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Anna VS the A.I.maze update for 25 January 2023

fix a possible issue with loading tutorials back to back

Share · View all patches · Build 10397448 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes an issue where if you loaded two tutorials back to back the game would lose your progress. Pretty big issue if it happened, sorry. Hopefully fixed now

Changed files in this update

Depot 1957861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link